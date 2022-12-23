Sills obituary

Mary C. Sills, 90, of Salem, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at her home.
She was a retired nurse’s aide at Livingston Hospital. She was a member of Pleasant Grove General Baptist Church, and loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Steve Sills; two daughters Karen Sills of Salem and Kim (Steve) Bass of Nashville; four grandchildren, Crystal Lockhart of Salem, Hope Sills Eagleson of Paducah, Brad (Liz) Bass of Nashville and Charlie (Amy) Bass of Duncan, S.C.; seven great-grandchildren, Ellie Kate; Riley Lockhart; Dylan Lockhart; Langley Bass; Luke Bass; Ian Eagleson;and Sean Eagleson.
Services are at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26 in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services with Rev. Trae Gandee officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m., until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bass Foundation for Charities, PO Box 203, Brentwood, TN 37024-0203. Condolences may be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com