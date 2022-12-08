Paducah Symphony Orchestra in Marion Sunday

|Click Image to Enlarge
The presentation begins at 3 p.m., and tickets will be available at the door. General admission tickets are $20 each.
The 17-instrument orchestra will perform a Christmas Celebration and will be joined by soloist Corey Crider.
Crider, a Marion native, has performed with the Metropolitan Opera, Gulfshore Opera, Evansville Philharmonic among others, and is the artistic director of Tapestry Productions.
The local performance of the Paducah Symphony Orchestra is made possible by the generous sponsorships of a number of local and regional businesses and individuals.