Marion Christmas Parade Live Watch Live Tonight's Marion Christmas Parade WATCH NOW

Head-on collision at county line near Salem Multiple individuals are reportedly injured in a head-on, two-vehicle crash near the Crittenden and Livingston County line just east of Sale...

Area death Bonnie Riley, 66, of Eddyville died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2011 at the Caldwell Medical Center following a long illness. Services will be Friday...

Courthouse woes continue with ruptured pipe UPDATE 2 : On Thursday, the circuit clerk's office was scheduled to reopen. However, cleanup and repairs will continue at the courthouse...