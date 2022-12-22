Donation Purchases 'Lucy' Device

Rescue Chief Donnie Arflack said Sister Lucy left the squad almost $10,800 in her will so members decided to name the tool “Lucy” out of respect and in honor of her memory. “She always helped us financially year after year,” Arflack said. The tool was christened with its new name last Thursday during the squad’s regular meeting.
Pictured are rescue squad members (from left) Barb Arflack, squad secreatary; Larry Brown, vice president; Bob Wilkenson, Chief Arflack, Ashley Farmer and daughter Haisley, and Mark Farmer, squad president. The device will complete the squad’s replacement of its aging hydraulic Jaws of Life equipment with a new set of battery-operated tools.