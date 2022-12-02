.

.

Friday, December 2, 2022

Fredonia Christmas Parade Tonight

Steve Faughn and Pam Rogers Faughn have been chosen grand marshals of the Fredonia Christmas Parade, which is at 6pm Friday.

The parade theme is Hometown Christmas. 

The Faughns are lifelong residents of Fredonia and are active in community events. Pam was involved in organizing the first T-ball league in Fredonia played at the park named for her father, Buddy Rogers. Steve is involved at Bright Life Farms and spent many years coaching youth baseball. He was a longtime member of the Fredonia Lions Club. A local historian, Pam was a founder of the Fredonia Valley Heritage Society and has been its president for the past 15 years.

The couple is also involved in the First Baptist Church.

Posted by at