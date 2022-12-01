Retirement ceremony Friday for county officials

Crittenden County Courthouse will be closed to the public on Friday, Dec. 2 between noon and 1 p.m., for the annual County Employee Christmas Luncheon. The courthouse will be open otherwise on Friday and there will be some other special events that the public may attend.
At 1:15 p.m., Chief Circuit Judge Rene’ Williams will be swearing in all newly elected local officials in the Judicial Courtroom on the top floor of the courthouse.
From 2 to 4 p.m., there will be a retirement reception for all county elected officials and others who are retiring from office at the end of this year.
Everyone is urged to stop by and say farewell and good luck to Judge Williams, County Attorney Rebecca Johnson, Sheriff Wayne Agent, Jailer Robbie Kirk, Magistrate Dan Wood, PVA Ronnie Heady and Co. Road Department employee Noble Easley. Retirement gifts will be presented at 2:10 p.m., by the county, followed by special comments, cake and punch.