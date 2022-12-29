Obituary: Kurtz, 62, of Marion

Melinda Lee Kurtz, 62, of Marion died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. She attended Pryorsburg Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, James Kurtz of Marion; children, Bobby Brewer of Mayfield, Hazel Lee Brewer of Texas and Jacob Kurtz of Marion; grandchildren, Brooke, Riley, James, Clay, Russell and Kenneth Wayne Brewer; and brother, Larry McKinney of Mayfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Lee and Mattie McKinney and brother, Randy McKinney.
Services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Monday Jan. 2, 2023 at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion with interment in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors from 10am until service time Monday at the funeral home.