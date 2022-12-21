Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Clerk's office announces holiday closings

The Crittenden County Clerk's Office is sharing its holiday closing schedule. 

The office will be closed Dec. 23-26 and 
Dec. 30-Jan. 2.

The clerk's office extends warm holiday wishes to Crittenden County citizens and looks forward 
to serving everyone in 2023.

