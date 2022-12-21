YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Clerk's office announces holiday closings
The Crittenden County Clerk's Office is sharing its holiday closing schedule.
The office will be closed Dec. 23-26 and
Dec. 30-Jan. 2.
The clerk's office extends warm holiday wishes to Crittenden County citizens and looks forward
to serving everyone in 2023.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
12/21/2022 09:55:00 AM
