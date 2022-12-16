Tax reform will affect some utility customers

While there’s still been a bit of confusion about who is affected by new Kentucky sales and use tax laws, it's becoming a bit clearer as implementation of the tax approaches.
This week's full edition of The Crittenden Press reviews what House Bill 8 means for you, and it's broader than just utilities. Lawmakers who approved the change say the tax reform package is aimed at eventually bringing down your income tax.
In short, local residents with utility services at a single property aren’t affected by the new regs. But if you have multiple meters and multiple properties, get ready for some paperwork.