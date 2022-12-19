Monday, December 19, 2022

Child Support office moving in January

Crittenden County Child Support office will close Dec. 23 at its current location in the law office of Rebecca Johnson, and will reopen Jan. 3 at the new Crittenden County Administrative Building (former Marion Ed-Tech Center) in Industrial Park South.

Kelly Wesmolan is the new case worker, and assistant county attorneys Wes Hunt and Jonathan James will be coordinating the service. County Attorney-elect Bart Frazer said aggressive prosecution of child support matters will be a priority for his office beginning in 2023.

During the transition between offices, anyone with questions regarding child support can call the regional office at 270-889-6532.

