Child Support office moving in January

Crittenden County Child Support office will close Dec. 23 at its current location in the law office of Rebecca Johnson, and will reopen Jan. 3 at the new Crittenden County Administrative Building (former Marion Ed-Tech Center) in Industrial Park South.
Kelly Wesmolan is the new case worker, and assistant county attorneys Wes Hunt and Jonathan James will be coordinating the service. County Attorney-elect Bart Frazer said aggressive prosecution of child support matters will be a priority for his office beginning in 2023.
During the transition between offices, anyone with questions regarding child support can call the regional office at 270-889-6532.