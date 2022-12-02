Parade, Santa, Polar Express in Marion Saturday

Along Main Street, the parade will begin at 5 p.m., with a theme, Let It Be Christmas.
Perez, who teaches sixth grade English and language arts, was selected as Kentucky’s Teacher of the Year a few weeks ago. She is also a finalist for the National Teacher of the Year.
For the first time ever, a sports program will be among those who lead the parade. Under the direction of varsity coach Vicki Hatfield, Crittenden County’s entire boys’ golf team and two female golfers qualified in September for the All A Classic State Tournaments in Richmond. Girls’ finalists were Addie Hatfield and Brylee Conyer. Male finalists were Jeremiah Foster, Grayson Davidson, Avery Belt, Parker Kayse and Jaxon Hatfield. They and their coach will join Perez and other golf team members as grand marshals this weekend.
Also on Saturday in Marion:
- Santa will be hearing children’s wish lists from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3. Crittenden County Lions Club’s annual Snack With Santa will be at the Lions Club Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds in Marion. This is a free event.
- A fun-filled morning of activities to get kids in the Christmas spirit will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday at Fohs Hall. Polar Express golden tickets will be given to everyone in attendance. Kids are encouraged to wear their pajamas and hear a reading of the Polar Express and have a chance to visit with Santa. There will be an elf training course, a coloring station, craft station and hot cocoa and cookies. Admission is free. The event is sponsored by the Community Arts Foundation, Crittenden County Public Library and the Marion Tourism Commission.