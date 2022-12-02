Parade, Santa, Polar Express in Marion Saturday

Small Business Saturday The Chamber of Commerce is giving away goodie bags starting at 9am today at city hall.

US 60 closed for crash near KY 1668 UPDATE At least three vehicles were involved in the crash and three people were taken to the hospital, including two local teens who were go...

Lost dog last seen on 91 North Click Image to Enlarge Have you seen this dog? It was last seen Sunday morning near Frazer Road, which is located off Ky. 91 North just outs...

Lions host Snack With Santa Click Image to Enlarge Crittenden County Lions Club will provide photo opportunities for children Saturday, Dec. 3 before the Marion Christm...