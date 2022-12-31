Obituary: Kiebler

Kerry Dwayne Kiebler, 74, of Paducah passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Kiebler was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the Free Spirit Biker Church.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cheryl Lynn Kiebler; two sisters, Sharon Kiebler and Judy Riley both of Paducah; one brother, Johnny Kiebler of Ledbetter; one uncle, Jim Schade of Ledbetter; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a beloved pet, Nicky.
Kiebler was preceded in death by three brothers, Ricky, Bobby, and Eddy; and his parents, William and Dorris (Day) Kiebler.
Graveside funeral services will be Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 12 Noon, at Bethel Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Condolences may be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.