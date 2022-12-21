Watson obituary

James Watson, 84, of Salem, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at Crittenden Community Hospital.
Watson was a University of Kentucky graduate and an avid UK fan. He was also a Christian and former pastor.
Surviving are a brother, Bill Watson of Edmonds, Wash.; and a life-long friend and work colleague, Matt Casey.
Memorial services will be held in the spring.
Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
