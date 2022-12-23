Mathis obituary

John Edward Mathis, 56, of Grand Rivers, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at his home.
He was a 1st Classman in the United States Air Force. He grew up attending Benton Church of Christ.
Surviving are his wife, Connie (Reynolds) Mathis; his mother, Dwanna (Smith) Mathis; two daughters, Samantha (David) Bailey of Washington, D. C., and Ashley (Josh) Sharp of Olive; a son, Sonny (Courtney) Mathis of Paducah; three step-children, Jake (Bridgette) Reynolds of Many, La., Hoyt Reynolds (Amberle) of Marion, KY and Victoria Jessee (Ryan) of Many, LA.; brothers Gary Wayne Mathis of Murray and Steven Mathis of Benton; and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded by his father Joe Wayne Mathis.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
Condolences may be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com