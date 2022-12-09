Crittenden County FFA hosts Alumni Dinner

An FFA alumni dinner will be held Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Crittenden County Lions Club building.
The event is a fundraiser for FFA to help with routine expenses the organization faces throughout the school year.
Various soups will be served beginning at 6 p.m., and club members will conduct a silent cake auction. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
FFA member Cutter Singleton and his band, Classy & Grassy, will perform.
All alumni are encouraged to attend. They are asked to RSVP one of the advisors Jessica.Abercrombie@crittenden.kyschools.us or Kimberlie.Lady@crittenden.kyschools.us.