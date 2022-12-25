UPDATE!! Ferry is Now Closed Again

LATEST UPDATE : After opening for a time this morning, the ferry has CLOSED again due to weather conditions. Metal ramps used to dock the ferry for loading and unloading are iced over. As the ferry crew started making runs this morning it became apparent that the ice creates a hazard for vehicles attempting to board the ferry. The ferry will remain closed until temperatures stay above freezing long enough to melt the accumulated ice.
ORIGINAL POST
Cave In Rock Ferry has resumed operation this morning after a couple of days of downtime, the result of brutal weather-related issues.
The ferry is back on its normal service schedule, starting at 6 a.m., seven days a week until its last run from the Illinois landing is at 9:40 p.m. The last run from the Kentucky landing is at 9:50 p.m.
It ferries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day. When the ferry is forced to close it turns a normal 10-mile trip between Cave In Rock, Ill., and Marion into a 70-minute detour.