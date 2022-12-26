Get Ready for Wildcats at Music City Bowl

Impending weather prompts early closures The following businesses have altered their normal business hours as a result of impending winter weather: • First United Bank’s Marion Bank...

Marion Water Crisis: Ups and Downs There's good news on the water crisis front, but some troubling issues are re-emerging. The good news is that recent rainfall and runoff...

Friday softball game cancelled Lady Rockets' home softball game Friday is cancelled due to rain.

Community Christmas: A brighter holiday Merry Christmas from Marion, Kentucky