Easley obituary

Terry Allen Easley, 78, of Marion, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at the Crittenden County Health and Rehab in Marion.
Easley was born Sept. 20, 1944 in Evansville, the son of the late Erisle Easley and Castella Taylor Easley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Paulette Myers Easley on Sept. 11, 2020, and a brother, Jackie Easley Sr.
Easley served his country in the United States Air Force in Vietnam, and he was a member of the Jack McDowell VFW Post #5484 in Providence. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf and spending time with his family. He worked for Hawk Construction in Dawson Springs for many years before his retirement, he was an avid UK basketball and football fan.
Surviving are his mother-in-law, Norma Myers of Providence; a sister-in-law, KimmiDawn Alsbrooks of Marion; a nephew, Brandon Lamberth of Marion; and a brother, Gerald (Nannette) Easley of Mayfield.
Funeral services are at 2 p.m., Wednesday Dec. 28 in the Lucille Melton Memorial Chapel at Melton Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Rigdon officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery in Crittenden County, with the Hopkins County Honor Guard providing graveside military rites. Visitation is from 11 a.m.m, until the service hour at Melton Funeral Home.