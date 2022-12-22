Thursday, December 22, 2022

Impending weather prompts early closures

The following businesses have altered their normal business hours as
a result of impending winter weather:

• First United Bank’s Marion Banking Center will close at 3 p.m., today.

• The Crittenden County Public Library will close at 12:30 p.m., today. The board of trustees meeting is cancelled and is rescheduled for 5 p.m, 
Monday, Dec. 26. 


The Crittenden Press will be closed through Dec. 27 and Dec. 30-Jan. 2.




