Courthouse woes continue with ruptured pipe

This morning, county employees were greeted with flooded floors in the circuit court office after a pipe to a new boiler system developed an overnight leak.
Circuit Clerk Melissa Guill’s office is closed today for cleanup and while repairs are being made, yet the remainder of the courthouse is open.
All water is shut off the building for now so there are no restrooms available to the public or employees. Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said water should be restored at some point later this morning once repair crews can isolate the leaking line.
The courthouse is figuratively on death row, set for demolition in the coming months so a new county justice center can be built on the same spot. Meantime, the aged structured continues to struggle to provide an adequate venue for county business. A temporary heating system was brought in recently so warm air could be pumped in through the front door after the boiler failed to work as cooler weather set in this fall. Portable heaters were used for a time, but those were not adequate to warm the entire building.