Last chance to pay taxes, switch party affiliation

Crittenden County property taxes are due by the end of the year.
The last day to pay in person without penalty is Thursday, Jan. 29.
Any payment mailed and postmarked by Jan. 31 will be accepted without penality.
Taxes can be paid at the sheriff’s department in the courthouse.
Payments made in January will incur a 5 percent penalty. The penalty goes up to 21 percent in February.
The sheriff’s department will be closed Friday for the New Year's holiday.
Additionally, the last opportunity to change party affiliation and vote in the May primary is 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31. You may do so at GoVote.ky.gov or in the county clerk's office. However, Crittenden County Clerk's office is closed for the year after today.