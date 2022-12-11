Sunday, December 11, 2022

Santa to make stop at hospital Wednesday

Santa Claus will greet children at Crittenden Hospital later this week.

The jolly fellow will bend his ear and offer up his knee between 3-5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the Crittenden Hospital lobby. 

Visits with Santa are free. The community is welcome to stop in
and pay St. Nick a visit.
