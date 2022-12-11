YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Sunday, December 11, 2022
Santa to make stop at hospital Wednesday
Santa Claus will greet children at Crittenden Hospital later this week.
The jolly fellow will bend his ear and offer up his knee between 3-5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the Crittenden Hospital lobby.
Visits with Santa are free. The community is welcome to stop in
and pay St. Nick a visit.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
12/11/2022 05:00:00 AM
