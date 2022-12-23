Miniard obituary

Jay Miniard, 78, of Ithaca, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at MyMichigan Medical Center in Alma.
Miniard was born Nov. 7, 1944, in Harlan, Ky., the son of Bill and Arretta (Richardson) Miniard. He owned the Standard stations in Ithaca before retiring. He was a member and former president of the Eagles. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are three children, Randy (Tina) Miniard, Gary (Crystal Sikon) Miniard, and Brandalyn (Tim) Perilloux; eight grandchildren, Jordy, Garrett, Bailey, Brittany, Blake, Gabe, Haley and Taylor; three great grandchildren, Andrea, Carson, Brynlee; seven siblings, Ralph Miniard, Juanita Nolan, Elmo Miniard, Don (Linda) Miniard, Doug (Kimberly) Miniard, Tony Miniard and Eddie Miniard; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Arretta; and siblings Hurst Miniard, Dallas Miniard and an infant sister, Rowena Miniard.
Funeral services are at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home in Alma with Pastor Craig Hollenbeck officiating. Burial will follow at North Star Cemetery. Visitation will be held at noon, Thursday, Dec. 29 until time of service at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.luxfuneralhomes.com.