Schools on lockdown exercise only

UPDATE
Earlier today, the middle and high schools participated in a safety exercise involving a visit from the Sturgis Police Department and K-9 team. During the visit, a lockdown was called in order to allow the dog and its handler to properly perform their jobs.
"Student and staff safety remains our number one priority, and we are committed to creating a drug-free environment on all of our campuses," the district said in an announcement to parents.
Visits such as the one that occurred today will continue in the future at unannounced times in order to continue to help the district secure a drug-free environment for students and staff, the announcement said.
ORIGINAL POST
Crittenden County Middle and High Schools are engaging this morning in a routine safety exercise.
The schools are on lockdown for the exercise only.
There is no danger to students or staff, the school district said in an announcement sent to parents via text at 10:34 am.