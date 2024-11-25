YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, November 25, 2024
Adopt a Salem Springlake resident
Salem Springlake Health and Rehabilitation is encouraging area citizens to adopt a resident this holiday season.
Some appropriate gifts for nursing home residents are snacks, blankets, body wash and no-skid socks.
To adopt a resident, contact the center at (270) 988-4572.
