Highway crew salting nearby, not here

With the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting frigid temperatures and potential snowfall in some areas beginning tomorrow night, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 plans to ramp up snow and ice operations in our northern counties early Saturday morning.
Highway maintenance crews in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson and Union counties will begin applying a salt brine treatment to some main roadways and bridges as early as 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Salt brine is a mixture of road salt, water and calcium chloride. Brine has a lower freezing point than just water and can help prevent snow and ice from sticking to roads when applied prior to a winter weather event.
Special attention will be paid to I-69 from Webster County to Henderson, I-165 from Owensboro to Hartford and the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges in Henderson.
The latest reports from the NWS are calling for all or most of the potential snow and ice to be north of the Ohio River, but motorists are urged to pay attention to their local weather forecasts Saturday and Sunday before getting out as the path of this weather front has shifted more than once.
Motorists are also urged to be patient with any snow and ice equipment they may encounter tomorrow as operators will be moving slowly to insure the most thorough treatment of area roads possible.