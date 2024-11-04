Lyon County Sheriff's Activity Report

LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
- On Friday, October 25, 2024, just after 8pm, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a single vehicle collision on Eddy Creek Road. His investigation revealed a 2016 Mazda CX-3 was operated by Alan Getz (28) of Princeton when the driver reportedly swerved to avoid a deer and lost control before leaving the roadway, traveling down a steep embankment, and colliding with a tree. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Monday, October 28, 2024, just before 5pm, Deputy David Carroll responded to a single vehicle collision on US 62 near Suwanee. His investigation revealed a 2019 Hyundai driven by Rilee Kent (20) of Eddyville was East bound on US 62 when she collided with a deer. There were no injuries reported and the vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.
- On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, just after 8am, deputies charged Robert L. Prater (43) of Stopover on a Contempt of Court bench warrant from Pike District Court as it pertained to a theft case. Prater awaits extradition to Pike County for this offense.
- On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, beginning around 7:30am, the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a disturbance at the Eddyville Mall parking lot near the Pizza Hut restaurant. The investigation by Sheriff Brent White and Chief Deputy Sam Adams revealed a female, identified as Carol L. Padgett (56), of Kuttawa was previously in the parking lot of the school district during a student drop-off period when she drove around a stopped vehicle at the Elementary School and continued to the Middle School to drop off a student. A male, identified as Thomas B. Lewis (38) of Kuttawa pulled up in his vehicle beside the Padgett vehicle while she was at the Middle School and voiced his displeasure with her driving in the schoolparking lot. This led to a heated exchange between the two drivers resulting in both vehicles leaving the parking lot with both operators driving in a careless manner.
A road rage incident ensued between the drivers after they left the school parking lot and continued onto US 62 with both operators driving aggressively before they both stopped in the Eddyville Mall parking lot. Padgett exited her vehicle with her phone pointing at Lewis while cursing and recording him. Lewis exited his vehicle and pointed a handgun at Padgett, telling her to back up.
Sheriff White arrived shortly thereafter and detained both drivers. Both drivers were charged with Disorderly Conduct-2nd Degree and Careless Driving. Both face November court appearances in Lyon District Court. The investigation is continuing and the results will be turned over to a prosecutor for further review of this incident.
- On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, around 8am, deputies arrested Adam P. Attia (36) of Salem on a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Tampering with Physical Evidence, Theft by Unlawful Taking $500-$1000, Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Controlled Substance-2nd Degree (Drug Unspecified). Attia is lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, around 8:43am, deputies arrested Robert A. Toms (47) of Dandridge, TN on a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Complicity to Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession, DUI-1st Offense, Operating a Motor Vehicle on a Suspended or Revoked License, Speeding 26mph or more over the limit, Possession of Marijuana, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree, and Fleeing/Evading Police-1st Degree. Toms is lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, around 9:20am, deputies arrested Billy J. Dismore (49) of Grand Rivers, on a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Complicity to Burglary-3rd Degree, Complicity to Theft by Unlawful Taking $1000-$10000, and Persistent Felony Offender-I. Dismore is lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, around 12:10pm, SRO Deputy Cory Jessup charged a 15-year-old female high school student with Possession of Marijuana. The child was released to the custody of her mother on the authority of the Court Designated Worker.
- On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, around 5:42pm, deputies arrived at a residence in the 1000 block of KY 730 West to serve arrest warrants on Austin G. Oliver (38) of Eddyville. Oliver was located on the property and arrested by Deputy Josh Travis. He was charged with a Crittenden District Court bench warrant for Non-payment of Court Costs, Fees, or Fines. In addition, he was charged with a Lyon District Court complaint warrant for Theft by Unlawful Taking and Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree. The theft and trespassing complaints were investigated by Chief Deputy Sam Adams whereby Oliver is accused of stealing hunting equipment from land in which he had previously been given notice to not trespass upon.
In addition, Oliver was charged by Chief Deputy Adams with Burglary-3rd Degree and Criminal Mischief-1st Degree. These charges stem from a burglary and vandalism complaint at the laundromat in Eddyville on October 13, 2024 whereby Oliver is accused of entering the business and attempting to steal money from washer and dryer machines causing over $2,000 in damage to the machines. Oliver was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Also, at Oliver’s home, deputies located Nicole Wha Sook Mayfield (48) of O’Fallon, MO. Mayfield was arrested by Deputy David Carroll after it was determined she possessed suspected illegal drugs. She was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession. In addition, unidentified pills were recovered which will be sent to the forensic laboratory for identification. An additional charge is pending as it relates to these substances. Mayfield was also lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Thursday, October 31, 2024, around 3:35pm, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a single-vehicle collision on KY 1943 near KY 1113. His investigation revealed a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was operated by Jordan A. Brooks (19) of Marion when the driver lost control after dropping a wheel off the roadway and overcorrected before overturning his vehicle on its top. Brooks declined medical transport to a hospital. Chief Deputy Adams was assisted by the Eddyville Fire Department and Lyon County Ambulance Service at the scene.
- On Thursday, October 31, 2024, just after 5pm, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a single-vehicle collision on US 62 near Dustin Road. His investigation revealed a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Harry K. Propp (79) of Eddyville was West bound on US 62 when a deer entered the roadway and Propp was unable to avoid a collision with the animal. The vehicle was rendered inoperable and removed from the scene by a wrecker service. No injuries were reported.
- On Friday, November 1, 2024, around 6:30pm, deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle, injury collision on US 62, just East of Suwanee. The preliminary investigation, led by Deputy Shannon Oliver, has revealed a 2020 Toyota Camry, driven by Robert G. Fredianelli (43) of Kuttawa was East bound on US 62 when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a West bound 2018 GMC Acadia, driven by Leigh A. Oliver (37) of Corydon. Oliver had two passengers in her vehicle, Leslie M. Powell (36) and Kendi M. Martin (37) both of Waverly. All four occupants of both vehicles were severely injured in the collision. The Eddyville and Kuttawa Fire Departments had to extricate victims from the involved vehicles. Caldwell County, Lyon County, and Marshall County EMS crews also assisted at the scene, and two of the victims were air-lifted to out-of-state hospitals by Air Evac. Alcohol is a suspected factor in the collision and charges are pending with the continuing investigation.
- On Saturday, November 2, 2024, around 9:12am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a two-vehicle collision on Fairview Avenue at US 62 in Eddyville. His investigation revealed a 2016 Toyota Camry, driven by Ethan B. Pearson (20) of Madisonville was North bound on KY 93 South. Pearson entered the intersection on a flashing yellow turn arrow when he failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2020 Lincoln Nautilus, driven by Leslie G. Oliver (56) of Eddyville, who had a green light; thus, resulting in a collision in the intersection. Both drivers declined medical transport at the scene. The Lyon County Ambulance Service assisted Chief Deputy Adams at the scene.