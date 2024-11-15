Friday, November 15, 2024

Special Water District Board meeting Monday

Crittenden Livingston County Water District's Board of Directors will meet in special session at 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18 at Deer Lakes Golf Course meeting room.

On the board's special meeting agenda includes a "closed session" so it can discuss a personnel matter. 

The district has been without a superintendent for several weeks. Discussion about hiring a superintendent would qualify under KRS as an acceptable exception to the state Open Meetings Law. However, it's unclear if that's the actual topic planned for the private session. 


