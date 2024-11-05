Unofficial Results: Medical pot passes; Conger wins write-in

These results are not official at this time:
Local pharmacy tech Nikki Conger will join all five incumbents on the Marion City Council starting in January.
Of the three write-in candidates for city council, Conger was the only one to garner enough votes to be elected. The other candidates are sitting council members whose names were on the ballot. Bobby Belt was the top vote-getter. Also elected were Randy Dunn, Wanda Olson, Taylor Davis, and Dwight Sherer.
In Crittenden County, Amendment 1 "Yes" votes accounted for 65 percent of the balloting. On Amendment 2, "No" votes carried the county with 69 percent.
Medical cannabis passed in both the city and county.
