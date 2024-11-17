Lyon County Sheriff Activity Report

- On Thursday, November 7, 2024, around 4pm, Deputy Josh Travis received a scam complaint involving a local citizen purchasing a tractor via Facebook Marketplace. His investigation has revealed an unknown party posed as a legitimate business with a professional looking website which was connected to a Facebook Marketplace advertisement for tractors and construction equipment which were being offered for sale. The local citizen engaged in electronic communication with someone he believed was connected to the business and wire transferred over $10,000 in funds from his bank to a bank account he believed was connected to this business. When the delivery date of the victim’s tractor purchase had come and gone with no tractor delivery, the victim was unable to make contact with the business again and reported it to law enforcement. The investigation, thus far, has determined this company went out of business in 1995 and the money transferred was believed to have been diverted to an out-of-country account. Sheriff Brent White encourages Lyon County residents to only deal with known and reputable persons when purchasing items locally and especially online.
“Many times, with this case included, when the actors are in foreign countries, there may be little to anything that can be done to identify or prosecute these offenders,” said Sheriff White. “It is heartbreaking and sometimes life-changing for the victims of these crimes. Most of the time law enforcement is powerless to recoup these exploited funds, much less bring anyone to justice. We believe the federal government should prioritize the fleecing of our American citizens, especially our elderly population, by these fraudulent schemes originating from foreign soils. The financial loss is many times significant, leading to devastating consequences for many of our seniors, and subjecting them to repeated exploitation, as well as living in fear,” continued Sheriff White.
- On Friday, November 8, 2024, at 2:20pm, SRO Deputy Jason Young charged a 15-year-old female student with Possession of Marijuana after an investigation revealed the juvenile student had placed aTHC vape in another student’s clothing when she believed she was going to be confronted by school staff about vaping.
- On Monday, November 11, 2024, at 5am, Sheriff Brent White was dispatched to a single-vehicle collision on US 62 East in the city limits of Eddyville. His investigation revealed a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage, operated by Howard C. Lewis (56) of Princeton, was West bound when a dog ran into the highway. Lewis was unable to avoid a collision with the animal. The dog died as a result of the collision and the vehicle sustained significant damage. No injuries were reported and the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
- On Monday, November 11, 2024, at 8am, Sheriff Brent White arrested Brian E. Jones (40) of Eddyville. He was charged on a Marshall Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Flagrant Non-Support. Jones later posted bond and was released from custody.
- On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 9:20am, deputies charged John Gray (37) of Flat Lick with a Harlan District Court bench warrant for Non-payment of Costs, Fees, or Fines. Gray awaits extradition back to Harlan County.
- On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 12:24pm, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a single-vehicle collision on US 641 approximately 4 miles North of Eddyville. His investigation revealed a 2014 Hyundai, driven by Steven K. Williams (17) was South on US 641 when the driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel before losing control and overturning. Williams was assessed at the scene by Lyon County EMS; however, he declined medical transport. Lyon County EMS and the KY Dept. of Highways assisted Chief Deputy Adams at the scene.
- On Wednesday, November 13, 2024, just before 8pm, Deputy Shannon Oliver responded to a single-vehicle collision on US 62 in Kuttawa. His investigation revealed a 2016 Chrysler, driven by Ruby I. Walls (79) was West on US 62 when she collided with a deer. There were no injuries reported in the collision.
- On Friday, November 15, 2024, around 10:30am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a disturbance complaint in the city limits of Eddyville at Amber Village. His investigation revealed that Lindsey A. Iron Road (45) of Eddyville was intoxicated and in the front yard of an apartment where he had reportedly been causing an earlier disturbance. He was arrested by Chief Deputy Adams and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place. Iron Road was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Friday, November 15, 2024, around 9pm, Deputy Josh Travis charged Paula Hunter (47) of Eddyville with five bench warrants from Lyon Circuit Court, all for Probation Violations for Felony Offense. Hunter remains lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Saturday, November 16, 2024, just after 11am, Chief Deputy Adams responded to a request for assistance by KY Probation & Parole Officers in looking for a fugitive on Kuttawa Springs Road. Officers located and detained Michael R. Mason (48) of Princeton. He was found to be in possession of suspected Methamphetamine. Chief Deputy Adams charged Mason with Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and with a Caldwell Circuit Court bench warrant for Probation Violation. Mason was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Saturday, November 16, 2024, around 5:30pm, Deputies Shannon Oliver and Josh Travis responded to Bar-X Lane in Suwanee in search of a fugitive identified as Tommy W. Fulkerson (32) of Kuttawa. Deputies located Fulkerson and charged him with a Livingston District Court complaint warrant for Criminal Abuse 1st Degree – Child 12 years of age or under. Fulkerson was also served with an emergency protective order once he was in custody. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.