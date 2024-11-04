YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, November 4, 2024
Pierce write-in for city council
Frank Pierce of Marion has filed as a write-in candidate for Marion City Council.
Names of write-in candidates do not appear on the ballot. They must be written in by voters in the section of the ballot containing Marion City Council.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
11/04/2024 12:12:00 PM
