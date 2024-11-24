Lyon County Sheriff Activity Report

Activities over the past week by Lyon County Sheriff's Department:
- On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, just after 7:30am, SRO Deputy Cory Jessup responded to an assault complaint involving two students at the high school. During an attempt by staff to break up the fight prior to the deputy’s arrival, a 16-year-old juvenile female struck a teacher in her eye. The juvenile student was charged with Assault-4th Degree and dismissed from school before being released to a parent.
- On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, around 3:25pm, Sheriff Brent White and Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a disturbance complaint in Lamasco. The investigation revealed Nathaniel T. Hunter (20) of Eddyville got upset at a family member and then began beating on a parked, pickup truck in a residential driveway, causing damage to the vehicle’s body and shattering the rear window. Hunter was arrested by Sheriff White and charged with Criminal Mischief-1st Degree. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, around 10:15pm, Deputy David Carroll charged Delilah J. Hill (43) of Nashville on a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant for failure to appear. Hill was extradited from out-of-state and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, around 9:25am, Sheriff Brent White charged Emma L. McCarty (38) of Moorefield with a Fayette District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in a traffic case. McCarty will be extradited back to Fayette County.
- On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, around 10:25am, Sheriff Brent White arrested and charged Tamara A. Gipson (47) of Eddyville on two Lyon Circuit Court bench warrants, both for Probation Violations, for felony offenses. Gipson was arrested in Eddyville and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Thursday, November 21, 2024, around 5:54am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a single vehicle collision on US 62 West. His investigation revealed a 2018 Dodge Caravan, driven by Rebecca L.Quillin (25) of Bethpage, TN was East on US 62 when a deer ran into her path. She was unable to avoid the collision. The crash rendered Quillin’s vehicle inoperable and it had to be towed from the scene. No injuries were reported in the accident.
- On Friday, November 22, 2024, around 3:15pm, Chief Deputy Sam Adams charged Laura Mullins (39) of Richmond on a Harlan District Court bench warrant charging her with failure to appear in a theft case. Mullins is pending extradition back to Harlan County.
- On Friday, November 22, 2024, around 3:35pm, Chief Deputy Sam Adams charged Shelly D. Sexton (34) of Grayson on a Carter District Court bench warrant charging her with contempt of court in a traffic case. Sexton is pending extradition back to Carter County.
- On Friday, November 22, 2024, around 4:45pm, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a single vehicle collision on US 62 West in Kuttawa. His investigation revealed a 2024 Buick Envista, driven by Samantha D. Montgomery (32) of Paducah was West bound on US 62 when a deer entered her path of travel. Montgomery was unable to avoid the collision. She claimed of neck pain and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment by Lyon County EMS. Her vehicle was towed from the scene.