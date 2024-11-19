Caldwell County Sheriff's Activity

Activity report from Caldwell County Sheriff Don Weedman:
- On November 16, 2024 Caldwell County Sheriff's Deputy Anthony Brown arrested Aaron Mckinney, 35, of Princeton, on a warrant out of Caldwell District Court. Mckinney was lodged at Caldwell County Jail. Deputy Brown was assisted by Deputy Copeland and Deputy Englebright.
- On November 16, 2024 Caldwell County Sheriff's Deputy Ashley Copeland arrested Landon Moman, 21, of Princeton, on a warrant out of Caldwell County District Court. Moman was lodged at Caldwell County Jail. Deputy Copeland was assisted by Deputy Englebright.
- On November 16, 2024 Caldwell County Sheriff's Deputy Anthony Brown arrested William Calloway, 42, of Princeton, on a warrant out of Caldwell County Circuit Court. Calloway was lodged at Caldwell County Jail. Deputy Brown was assisted by Deputy Copeland.
- On November 17, 2024 Caldwell County Sheriff's Deputy Ashley Copeland arrested Gwendoyln Johnson, 62, of Princeton, on a warrant out of Caldwell County District Court and Lyon District Court. Johnson was lodged at Caldwell County Jail . Deputy Copeland was assisted by Deputy Brown.