Lyon County Sheriff Activity Report

- On Monday, November 4, 2024, around 1:50am, Deputy David Carroll responded to a two-vehicle collision on I-24 near the 42-mile-marker. His investigation revealed a 2011 Dodge Ram truck driven by Dennis Heavrin (50) of Kevil was traveling East on I-24 when the driver became inattentive due to an in-cab distraction and drifted outside his lane of travel across the fog line where he then sideswiped a disabled, 2008 Ford Escape that was parked and unoccupied on the emergency shoulder. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Monday, November 4, 2024, around 9am, Sheriff Brent White and Deputy Josh Travis arrested and charged the following offenders in the city limits of Eddyville:
- Nickole R. Carter (43) of Paducah – charged on a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant for numerous traffic related offenses, Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Methamphetamine), and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession.
- Joseph D. Daricek (34) of Princeton – charged on a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant for a probation violation for a felony offense. Daricek was on probation in a Methamphetamine possession case from 2021.
- Johnminique D. Moffatt (26) of Union City, TN – charged on a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant for a probation violation for a felony offense. Moffatt was on probation for a Forgery related case from 2023.
- Joshua L. Williams (41) of Cookeville, TN – charged on a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant for Methamphetamine and Marijuana possession, evidence tampering, violation of an IPO, and being a persistent felony offender.
- On Tuesday, November 5, 2024, around 4:43pm, Deputy David Carroll responded to a single vehiclecollision on US 62 West near the intersection with KY 810. His investigation revealed a 2019 International truck operated by Robert Martin (58) of Calhoun was traveling West bound when a vehicle in front of him attempted to turn abruptly onto KY 810 South. The roadway surface was wet and Martin was unable to stop in time. In order to avoid the collision, he steered off the road and collided with a guardrail. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Tuesday, November 5, 2024, around 11:48pm, Deputy David Carroll responded to a single vehicle collision on KY 274. His investigation revealed a 2019 Ram, operated by James Childress (69) of Eddyville, was North bound on KY 274 when a deer entered the vehicle’s path and Childress was unable to avoid a collision with the animal. No injuries were reported in the accident.
- On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, around 7:45am, Sheriff Brent White responded to a two-vehicle collision on KY 818 North near KY 293. His investigation revealed a 2012 Toyota Rav4 driven by Jacqueline Harris (43) of Eddyville was approaching a curve and intersection when she observed a tractor trailer attempted to navigate the narrow highway from KY 293 to KY 818. She stopped her vehicle and backed up in her lane of travel in order to provide more room for the commercial vehicle; however, she didn’t realize there was 2011 Nissan Altima, driven by Sadi Gandee (16) of Eddyville, which was stopped in traffic behind her. There were no injuries in the collision and only minor damage to both vehicles from the rear end collision.
- On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, around 12:50pm, Sheriff Brent White responded to two disturbance complaints; one at the Eddyville Food Giant and the other at the Eddyville Dollar General store. The investigation revealed the person involved in both incidents was the same person Sheriff White located in front of the Dollar General store yelling as patrons came in and out of the store. The person was identified as Phillip C. Williams (33) of Eddyville (originally from Lexington). Williams was arrested by Sheriff White and charged with Disorderly Conduct-2nd Degree.
While he was being processed at the Sheriff’s Office, Williams became disorderly again by yelling and cursing. After a door opened in the office, he attempted to flee before being restrained and taken to the ground, causing the courthouse to temporarily cease tax collection and other public office functions. Williams was charged with a second count of Disorderly Conduct-2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, around 4pm, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a theft complaint at a Kuttawa marina. The investigation revealed a victim reported someone had stolen his 24 ft. Starcraft boat trailer that was last seen parked at the marina. The trailer is suspected to have been stolen between October 1st and 15th. If anyone has information concerning this felony theft, they are asked to contact Deputy Travis at 270.388.2311.
- On Thursday, November 7, 2024, around 4:30am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams was dispatched to a disturbance at a residence on KY 818 North. His investigation led to assault and DVO violation charges against Jeremy W. Henderson (45) of Eddyville. Henderson is alleged to have assaulted a female at the residence in violation of a Domestic Violence Order which was in effect at the time of the incident.
- On Thursday, November 7, 2024, around 10:16pm, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a single vehicle collision on I-24 near the 39-mile-marker. His investigation revealed Shakeel Ahmad (41) of Cudahy, WI was operating a 2021 Kenworth, East bound on I-24, when a deer entered his path and he was unable to avoid a collision with the animal. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Friday, November 8, 2024, around 2:25pm, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a two-vehicle collision on Kelsey Joe Lane. His investigation revealed a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado was parked and unoccupied when a 2023 Mack truck, driven by Larry Jones (58) of Harrisburg, IL was South bound. Jones misjudged his truck’s cargo clearance and it impacted the Chevrolet Silverado as he drove by the parked vehicle. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Friday, November 8, 2024, around 3pm, Chief Deputy Sam Adams was requested to assist KY Probation & Parole Officers at a residence approximately ten miles South of Eddyville on KY 93. His investigation revealed Paula J. Hunter (47) of Eddyville, was found in possession of suspected Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia – Possession. In addition, Probation & Parole Officers filed a detainer on her for a felony probation violation.
Hunter was convicted of six (6) counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance in Lyon Circuit Court in 2022 and sentenced in August of that year. She received a prison sentence of ten (10) years; however, she completed nearly six months in jail before being shock probated by a Lyon Circuit Court Judge and sent to drug rehabilitation for approximately six months before being released from custody. Hunter was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center on the new charges.
- On Friday, November 8, 2024, around 5:20pm, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a single vehicle collision on KY 93 South. His investigation revealed a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by John Lucas (86) of Eddyville was North bound when a deer ran into his vehicle’s path. Lucas was unable to avoid a collision. Neither Lucas, nor his passenger were injured in the collision.
- On Saturday, November 9, 2024, around 10:47pm, Deputies Shannon Oliver and Josh Travis responded to a single vehicle collision on US 641 approximately 1.2 miles North of Eddyville. Deputy Oliver’s investigation revealed Devon J. Nesbitt (24) of Salem was operating a 2004 Ford on US 641 when he stated a deer ran into his path causing him to lose control and exit the roadway before coming to rest in a field. Deputy Oliver determined Nesbitt was under the influence of alcoholic beverages and arrested him. Nesbitt was charged with DUI-1st Offense, Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage in Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Produce Insurance Card. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.