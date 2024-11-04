Crittenden, Caldwell schools honor veterans

Crittenden County Schools will host their annual Veterans Day celebration at 9 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11 at Crittenden County Elementary School
Student Council members at CCES are speaking. The high school band will play and second and third graders will play bells.
Caldwell County Schools invites local veterans to participate in Veterans Day celebrations on Monday, Nov. 11.
The Veterans Day Program at Caldwell County Elementary School is scheduled to begin at 7:40 a.m., in the high school gymnasium. Following the program, a light breakfast for veterans will be served. Veterans staying for breakfast are asked to contact the school at 270-365-8030 to make a reservation. Reservations must be made by Friday, Nov. 1.
After the conclusion of events at Caldwell County Elementary School, a campus-wide parade will begin. Anyone needing additional information about the parade should contact Lizzie Wynn at 270-365-8000.
Caldwell County High School will also host a Veterans Day lunch, on Nov. 11 for veterans related to Caldwell County High School students.