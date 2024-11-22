YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, November 22, 2024
City of Marion seeks administrative assistant
The City of Marion is hiring an administrative assistant to perform clerical duties in city hall.
Applications are being accepted through Dec. 5 on
the city's website.
Employer-paid insurance and benefits are available
after a probationary period.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
11/22/2024 02:42:00 PM
