City of Marion seeks administrative assistant

FRIDAY WARNING | Tabor Road Closed The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a daytime closure of Tabor Road in southern Crittenden County on Friday, Nov. 22. Tabor Roa...

Lyon County Sheriff Activity Report Following is the Lyon County Sheriff's Department Activity Report for last week: - On Thursday, November 7, 2024, around 4pm, Deputy Jos...

FREDONIA 5K November 23 Turkey Trot 2024 to Benefit Local Food Pantry Get ready to "shake your tail feathers" at the Turkey Trot 2024, a 3.1-mile run arou...

Courthouse demolition underway Demolition of the 63-year-old Crittenden County Courthouse is underway in Marion. It will be replaced by a $20 million judicial center that...