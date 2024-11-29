Will Marion get any snow this weekend?

Good morning, Marion! This is your Winter Weather Update for Saturday, brought to you by the National Weather Service.
A light winter disturbance is making its way toward the region, bringing the potential for snowfall on Saturday. For Marion, KY, snow accumulations are expected to be minimal, likely staying below one inch. However, areas along and north of I-64 may see higher amounts, with some locations potentially receiving up to two inches of snow.
Here’s what you need to know:
- The snow is forecasted to begin early Saturday morning and taper off by Sunday morning.
- Warmer ground temperatures may limit significant accumulation, reducing impacts. But if snow falls heavily for short periods, it could create slick spots on roads, so drivers should remain cautious.
- For Marion specifically, snowfall is projected to range from just a trace to a dusting, so while it might not be enough to build a snowman, it could make for a wintry scene.
Stay tuned for updates, and as always, plan your travel with the forecast in mind. Remember to give yourself extra time if you're heading out this weekend!
That’s your weather update for now. Stay safe, Marion, and enjoy the first hints of winter!