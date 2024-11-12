Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Hodge's open house is Saturday

A holiday open house is from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 
at Hodge's in Marion. 

All ladies boutique apparel, jewelry and purses will be 20 percent off, and giveaways are offered throughout 
the day.

A free long-sleeve Christmas t-shirt will be given to each customer who makes a $75 boutique purchase.
Enjoy refreshments while you shop. 
