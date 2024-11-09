Fredonia has Veterans Day event

The Fredonia Valley Heritage Society and Fredonia American Legion Post 103 will have a Veterans Day service at the Fredonia Valley Veterans Memorial at 506 Cassidy Avenue in Fredonia at 3:30 p.m., Monday, Nov.11.
Two Fredonia residents, the late Glen Keel and the late William Ralph “Rodney” Paris, will be honored.
Both were instrumental in the planning and construction for the Veterans memorial park. Both served our country in the military.
Air Evac Lifeteam 120 will fly over to honor all veterans.
The Fredonia Valley Heritage Society will announce additional exciting news. Everyone welcome.