Medical pot passes; Conger wins write-in; Williams elected in Livingston Local pharmacy tech Nikki Conger will join all five incumbents on the Marion City Council starting in January. Of the three write-in candida...

Veterans Day in Crittenden County Local members of the VFW were handing out their trademark Poppies recently at H&H. Today, on Veterans Day, we honor and remember the sac...

Lyon County Sheriff's Activity Report LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE - On Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 7:51pm, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a single-vehicle collision on I-24...

Harris consignment auction Dec. 7 Click Image to Enlarge Harris Real Estate & Auction is accepting consignments for its December farm machinery and equipment auction. T...