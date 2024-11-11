Veterans Day in Crittenden County

|Local members of the VFW were handing out
their trademark Poppies recently at H&H.
According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, our county is home to 384 veterans, each with a unique story and contribution to our nation’s defense. In Kentucky, we have approximately 295,000 veterans, with organizations like the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs working tirelessly to support them in accessing the benefits and services they deserve.
Across the U.S., 15.8 million veterans, or 6.1% of the adult population, are alive today. Our veterans represent eras spanning from World War II to more recent conflicts. Today, fewer than 0.2% of living veterans served in World War II, while roughly one-third served in Vietnam, one-quarter in the Gulf War, and about 28% since 9/11.
Locally, we have several events to commemorate Veterans Day. Join us at 9 a.m. at Crittenden County Elementary School for a Veterans Day ceremony. Later, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., local 4-H leadership clubs will host a Veterans Soup Lunch at the Marion Baptist Church Family Life Center—a wonderful way for the community to come together and show appreciation.
On this Veterans Day, let’s reflect on the courage and dedication of our veterans and their ongoing contributions to our community.