FRIDAY WARNING | Tabor Road Closed

Tabor Road (CR 1220) runs south from the intersection of KY 902 and KY 855 to connect with KY 1113 at the Crittenden-Lyon County Line. Tabor Road has been getting a high volume of traffic since KY 295 was forced to close in March, at the 9.4 mile point between Dycusburg and Kuttawa, due to substructure deterioration on the Livingston Creek Bridge.
Heavy traffic has created a number of issues along the 1.2 mile section of Tabor Road between KY 902 and the Crittenden-Lyon County Line. With assistance from Lyon County personnel, the KYTC Crittenden County Highway Maintenance Crew plans to place gravel along the roadway to reinforce the shoulders. Placement of equipment needed for the work will require the roadway to be closed.
This is the second round of shoulder work on Tabor Road to enhance safety while it experiences increased traffic volumes.
Tabor Road in Crittenden County and the state section of KY 1113 in northern Lyon County will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., CST, Friday, Nov. 22, to facilitate the maintenance work. This closure includes all of Tabor Road (CR 1220) in Crittenden County and all of KY 1113 in Lyon County between KY 902 and KY 1943 (Skinframe Creek Road).
The crew will provide emergency vehicle access as quickly as possible, and will provide local residents access with delays likely.