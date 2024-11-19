YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
HOME
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Herron auctions downtown building
Click Image to Enlarge
A two-story Marion building will be sold at auction Dec. 3.
Herron Auction & Realty is accepting online bids for the property located at 108 East Carlisle St.
A preview of the building will be held between 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
11/19/2024 02:32:00 PM
Older Post
Home