Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Herron auctions downtown building

A two-story Marion building will be sold at auction Dec. 3.

Herron Auction & Realty is accepting online bids for the property located at 108 East Carlisle St.

A preview of the building will be held between 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21.



