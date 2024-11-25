Eddyville gets 3 cannabis store licenses

Region 7 – Pennyrile:
- Mallard Club LLC – Oak Grove, Christian County
- ARKY Capital Investments LLC – Eddyville, Lyon County
- River City Relief House LLC – Eddyville, Lyon County
- DPDMJF Cannabis Holding Company LLC – Eddyville, Lyon County
Region 8 – West Kentucky:
- OM MED LLC – Paducah, McCracken County
- KY-CannCo LLC – Paducah, McCracken County
- Green4U LLC – Mayfield, Graves County
- Leiber Canna II LLC – Paducah, McCracken County
Region 11 – Green River:
- OTC KY 3 LLC – Henderson, Henderson County
- Bungalow House LLC – Owensboro, Daviess County
- Tree Soft LLC – Henderson, Henderson County
- CP Investment LLC – Owensboro, Daviess County
Selected applicants must finalize license fees within 15 days to proceed. A second lottery for additional licenses is scheduled for Dec. 16. This initiative aims to provide safe, affordable treatment options for Kentuckians with qualifying medical conditions.
For more details, visit kymedcan.ky.gov.