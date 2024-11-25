Monday, November 25, 2024

Eddyville gets 3 cannabis store licenses

Gov. Andy Beshear today announced the first group of medical cannabis dispensary license recipients following a randomized lottery. Among the selected businesses are several in western Kentucky, marking a significant step forward for the state’s medical cannabis program.

Region 7 – Pennyrile:

  • Mallard Club LLC – Oak Grove, Christian County
  • ARKY Capital Investments LLC – Eddyville, Lyon County
  • River City Relief House LLC – Eddyville, Lyon County
  • DPDMJF Cannabis Holding Company LLC – Eddyville, Lyon County

Region 8 – West Kentucky:

  • OM MED LLC – Paducah, McCracken County
  • KY-CannCo LLC – Paducah, McCracken County
  • Green4U LLC – Mayfield, Graves County
  • Leiber Canna II LLC – Paducah, McCracken County

Region 11 – Green River:

  • OTC KY 3 LLC – Henderson, Henderson County
  • Bungalow House LLC – Owensboro, Daviess County
  • Tree Soft LLC – Henderson, Henderson County
  • CP Investment LLC – Owensboro, Daviess County

Selected applicants must finalize license fees within 15 days to proceed. A second lottery for additional licenses is scheduled for Dec. 16. This initiative aims to provide safe, affordable treatment options for Kentuckians with qualifying medical conditions.

For more details, visit kymedcan.ky.gov

