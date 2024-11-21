YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Housekeeping employees sought in Salem
A sign-on bonus is offered for individuals hired in the housekeeping department at Salem Springlake Health and Rehabilitation
Full- and part-time positions are available for day shift.
Apply online at Indeed.com or call (270) 988-4572 for more information.
Crittenden Press Online
11/21/2024 12:28:00 PM
