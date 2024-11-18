Monday, November 18, 2024

FREDONIA 5K November 23

Turkey Trot 2024 to Benefit Local Food Pantry

Get ready to "shake your tail feathers" at the Turkey Trot 2024, a 3.1-mile run around Fredonia! Fredonia Valley Bank and Fredonia First Baptist Church are partnering to fill Christmas Food Pantry boxes with holiday necessities for those in need.

Event Details:

  • Date: November 23, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 AM (Registration at 7:30 AM or online via Google Form)
  • Location: Fredonia First Baptist Church
  • Entry Fee: $20

Join the community for a fun run that supports a great cause! For more information, contact Emmili Perkins at emmili.perkins13@gmail.com or Alaina Lamm at alamm@fredoniavalleybank.com.



