I-24 westbound traffic moving Thursday

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close one lane on Westbound I-24 at the 31 MM in the Tennessee River Bridge work zone starting Thursday, Nov. 14.
All traffic will move to the right hand or driving lane to allow crews to remove the remaining barrier wall and place permanent striping. Work is estimated to take about three days, weather permitting.
Then on Monday, Nov. 18, crews will move to Eastbound I-24 to remove the barrier wall and place permanent striping. The eastbound work is also estimated to take about three days to complete.
This is part of the ongoing painting and rehab project on the bridge.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Kentucky State Police or local law enforcement will have extra patrols in the area.
Local motorists might consider a self-detour via U.S. 62 and KY 453 to avoid the backup.
KYTC District 1 will attempt to notify the public when the project is completed.