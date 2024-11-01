Ribbon cutting at H&R Block

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new location for H&R Block's Marion office was held Friday. Pictured with the ribbon are H&R Block employees (from left) Beth Hackney, Faye Todd, Pam Todd, Jalynn Hackney, owner Jennifer Reckinger, Caprise Gardner, Melissa Grissom, children Jordyn and Jacob and Donna and Jim Stube. Community leaders present (from left) are Jessica Walker, Leah Chumbler, Wynne Potter, Shanna West, Dana Hayes, Charlie Day, Diane Ford-Benningfield, Perry Newcom, Scott Belt, Rose Dempsey, Chris Cook and Danielle Myatt.