KDFWR commissionar nomination

A meeting to nominate local candidates to fill the First District seat on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission will be held Nov. 21 at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park in Gilbertsville.
Residents of Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, and Trigg counties who meet eligibility requirements may nominate candidates or be nominated.
Doors open at 6 p.m. (Central time) and the meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. The Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park is located at 166 Upper Village Drive, Gilbertsville, KY 42044.
Nomination meetings are an opportunity for the public to have a say about their representatives on the nine-member volunteer Commission board. The Commission helps provide oversight of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and guides development of the state’s regulations on hunting, fishing, boating and conservation.
Commission members each represent a geographic district comprised of several counties.Board vacancies are filled as they arise and through a multi-step process.
First, the department holds public nomination meetings for qualified hunters and anglers to nominate prospective members on the Commission. Second, Kentucky’s governor appoints one of the nominees from the list generated at the public nomination meeting. Third, the Kentucky Senate reviews the nomination for potential confirmation to serve on the Commission.
Who can nominate candidates and be nominated?
Residents of the district who, for the past two consecutive years, have either: purchased a Kentucky hunting or fishing license or hunted or fished in Kentucky but were not required to purchase a license may participate in the nominating meeting and vote on nominees if more than five eligible individuals are nominated.
Nominees for the Commission seat must: be residents of the district; not be convicted felons; for the past 5 consecutive years, have held hunting and fishing licenses or hunted and fished in Kentucky while license-exempt under KRS 150.170; and be well informed about wildlife conservation and restoration.
Visit fw.ky.gov to learn more.