AUDIO: E-911 dispatch regarding assault complaint

Further information has been released about the situation at the Crittenden County Office Complex on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024 that led to what Kentucky State Police said was an unfounded criminal complaint issued by local resident Kent Withrow against Crittenden County Attorney Bart Frazer. The complaint was made following a verbal confrontation between the two men.
No charges were filed after a state trooper came to Crittenden County, interviewed individuals in person and watched a surveillance video form the scene. State Police Public Affairs Officer Ridge Porter told The Press that the investigation ended with no evidence to support the claim.
The above link is to Marion-Crittenden County E-911 Dispatch audio that The Press obtained through an open records request. This audio is a collection of three separate files provided by Melissa Scheer, who is E-911 director and custodian of these public records. The three clips have been pieced together for convenience in order to present them as one audio file. The precise time of each clip is not known. The complainant’s personal phone number was digitally removed by The Press; otherwise no content was altered.
In addition to these audio files, The Press has obtained the E-911 log for this Call for Service. From those notes, it appears that local law enforcement was first dispatched to handle the complaint. The dispatcher can be heard in the audio dispatching a local officer. A second call was received from the complainant. Also, the notes show that Kentucky State Police was eventually dispatched to handle the matter.
