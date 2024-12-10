Lyon County Sheriff's Report

ACTIVITY REPORT LYON COUNTY SHEIFF BRENT WHITE
- On Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 3:42pm, Sheriff Brent White was answering a complaint of an unwanted subject at a residence when he encountered a male and female related to the complaint, walking on Liberty Road. While attempting to identify the two subjects, Sheriff White began to detain a female who was under the influence of an intoxicating substance. As he was detaining her, the male subject with her, fled on foot and ran down Liberty Road before crossing KY 293 and entering a wooded area behind a house. After securing the female, Sheriff White attempted to locate the male subject who had fled. He requested assistance from additional law enforcement units. Deputies from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Saratoga community where a several hour man-hunt commenced.
- The investigation revealed the female subject was identified as Paige E. Hill (24) of Princeton. She was untruthful with law enforcement about the identity of the male who fled on foot. She was also found to possess stolen property from the residence of the original complaint consisting of jewelry and a men’s wallet, as well as possessing Marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia Possession, Hindering Prosecution/Apprehension-2nd Degree, and Receiving Stolen Property. Her identity was confirmed by assistance of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.
- At 8:30pm, a 9-1-1 caller reported a suspicious male on the back porch of a residence she was at. She told the dispatcher the male was requesting to utilize a phone as he was trying to request a friend to come and pick him up tocontinue fleeing from law enforcement. Deputies from the Lyon County and Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office converged on the area and located the fugitive at the Saratoga Methodist Church. He was taken into custody without further incident.
- Jacob W. Webb (31) of Princeton was arrested and charged with a felony Parole Violation warrant byDeputy David Carroll and with Fleeing/Evading Police-3rd Degree by Sheriff White. Webb was previously convicted of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance-1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine) in Lyon Circuit Court where he received a 10-year prison sentence in 2021. He reportedly received parole and absconded from parole supervision resulting in the warrant being issued for his arrest.
- Both Hill and Webb were lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. Sheriff White extended his appreciation to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the Lyon County Emergency Management agency (drone operators) for their assistance in this investigation and subsequent arrests.
On Monday, December 9, 2024, at 8am, Sheriff Brent White served a criminal complaint on Ashton M. Breaux (34) of Eddyville charging her with Parent or Custodian to Send Child to School – 1st or 2nd Offense. She faces a December court date in Lyon District Court to answer the complaint made by the Lyon County School District.
- On Monday, December 9, 2024, around 10:43am, Sheriff Brent White responded to a single vehicle, minor injury, collision on Travis Road, just North of Kuttawa. His investigation revealed a 2009 Ford Focus, driven by Jordan D. Hogan (20) of Kuttawa, was East on Travis Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, lost control, left the roadway, and collided with a fence. Hogan was charged with Careless Driving, Failure to Maintain Required Insurance-1st Offense, Drug Paraphernalia Possession, Criminal Mischief-2nd Degree, and License to be in Possession. Hogan had minor injury to his right arm, but refused medical attention at the scene. He faces a December court date in Lyon District Court.